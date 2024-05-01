Panic in Delhi as multiple schools receive bomb threat; students evacuated

Multiple schools across Delhi-NCR received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among students, parents and the administration.

Fire Services Director Atul Garg said around 60 schools have received the bomb threat.

Following the threats, students were evacuated from these schools as police launched intensive searches and opened an investigation.

Bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service were rushed to schools but nothing suspicious was found.

“We’ve checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic,” DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The police said that the schools have been receiving threat mails since yesterday and one email has been forwarded to many schools.

“In the initial investigation, since yesterday, many schools across Delhi have received emails. Same pattern was followed to send threat mails. Dateline is not mentioned… BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places,” the police said.

“We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway,” the police added.

According to a Delhi Fire official, at least nine schools have received bomb threats so far.

Authorities said that all the schools to which the threat emails were sent, have been closed and students sent back to their homes as a precautionary measure.

In a communication to the parents, one of the schools said, “An email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. Parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time.”

Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena said that he has sought a detailed report from the Police Commissioner and requested parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration.

“Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared,” Saxena wrote in a post on ‘X’.