CM to launch nation’s largest youth empowerment initiative on UP Diwas

In a landmark initiative to economically empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan on January 24, celebrated as UP Diwas.

This ambitious program, touted as the nation’s largest youth employment drive, aims to create one lakh jobs annually, benefitting 10 lakh young individuals over the next decade. A standout feature of the initiative is the provision of interest-free and guarantee-free loans to aspiring entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish their ventures and contribute to self-reliance and economic growth in the state.

The Chief Minister has consistently emphasized his vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh’s youth into job creators rather than job seekers. In line with this goal, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan will support 25,000 beneficiaries in its initial phase through loans.

As part of the campaign, youth aged 21 to 40 years, who have completed at least Class 8 and possess skill training, can apply for loans on the official portal https://msme.up.gov.in. The portal provides access to 400 project reports and 600 business ideas in various formats, along with videos and expert guidance on starting and managing businesses.

Applications will be processed online and forwarded to banks for approval and loan disbursement. Beneficiaries will receive interest subsidies, margin money, and guarantee fees online, ensuring a seamless and transparent process. Updates on application progress will be communicated via SMS at each stage.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MSME Department, stated on Sunday that this initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision and will serve as a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s development. The campaign is expected to contribute substantially to the state’s ambitious goal of achieving a one trillion-dollar economy.