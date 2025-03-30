AAP MP urges UP Govt to ban meat shops, liquor, and fast food chains near religious sites

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh has demanded that the state government extend its recent ban on slaughterhouses and meat sales within 500 meters of religious places. He called for the closure of liquor shops and restaurants selling meat in these areas as well.

Singh argued that while liquor shops, KFC, McDonald’s, and other outlets continue to operate along highways, the state government should take similar action against them.

“Within 500 meters on the highway, you will find KFC, McDonald’s, and other such establishments. Why should liquor shops, KFC, or McDonald’s remain open? The state government should shut them down too,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Singh criticized the government’s policies, particularly its promotion of free liquor offers in the state.

He claimed that while Muslims in UP face restrictions on offering Namaz, the government is promoting liquor sales under the guise of “Saugat-e-Modi.” He called this a reflection of the BJP’s “double standards.”

Singh also questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various historical and political matters. He asked why the RSS has never had a Dalit, backward, or tribal leader in its 100-year history.

“Prime Minister Modi and the RSS should explain why the tricolor was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters for 52 years. JP Nadda said that BJP does not need the RSS. The RSS supported the British, and it must answer for that,” he alleged.

He further accused the RSS of representing only select castes and regions, citing historical instances like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s letter to the British opposing the Quit India Movement and the opposition to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj. Singh claimed that Modi has only turned to the RSS now that BJP’s seat share has declined in the Lok Sabha.

On the issue of the Waqf Bill proposed by the Modi government, Singh warned that if the bill is introduced, the government could face serious consequences.

He claimed that BJP’s allies, including Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary, have issued an ultimatum, stating that their support for the government would be at risk if the bill is brought forward.

