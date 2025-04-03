UP Mahila Congress protests non-implementation of women’s reservation

The Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress on Thursday held a massive protest to raise the issue of non-implantation of women’s reservation by the government, along with rising crimes against women and other women-related matters.

Congress women activists, led by outgoing UP Mahila Congress presidents Shehla Ahrari (Eastern), Mamta Chaudhary (Central), and Karishma Thakur (Bundelkhand), raised slogans against the government. They wanted to march to the Vidhan Sabha but were stopped near the Congress office gate. Police placed high barricades to prevent the women protesters from crossing.

However, a mild clash broke out between the Congress protesters and the police, resulting in injuries to a couple of women.

Mamta Chaudhary, president of the Central Zone, fell and was injured. She was taken to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow for treatment.

Addressing the workers, Easter Zone president Shehla Ahri said that the BJP government passed the women’s reservation bill after 10 years but remains silent on its implementation, reflecting its anti-women mentality.

She said Congress has always advocated for women’s interests. In 1992, the party ensured women’s leadership at the town and district levels by implementing women’s reservation in municipal bodies and panchayats through the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution.

She added that crimes against women are rising in BJP-ruled states, making it difficult for sisters and daughters to step out of their homes.

“If we talk about Uttar Pradesh, heinous crimes against women are occurring here every day, and the police administration has become completely helpless,” she further alleged.