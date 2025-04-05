Uttar Pradesh sets record by resolving 2.3 crore revenue cases in one year

Thanks to strict monitoring and a strong focus on good governance, Uttar Pradesh has achieved historic progress in resolving land-related disputes.

In just one year (April 1, 2024, to April 4, 2025), 2.3 crore revenue cases were settled—achieving a disposal rate of 95.37 per cent, up from 92.80 per cent the previous year, officials claimed here on Saturday.

This remarkable performance reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to ensuring timely justice for the common man. Notably, Varanasi, Gonda, and Sant Kabir Nagar emerged as the top-performing districts in revenue case settlements.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant decline in pending revenue cases, driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive for strict monitoring and regular monthly reviews conducted by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

As per the latest review, the number of pending cases dropped from 15.1 lakh on April 1, 2024, to 11.2 lakh by April 4, 2025—a reduction of 3.9 lakh cases. Cases pending for less than a year declined by 80,000, while those pending for over 2, 3, and 5 years decreased by 1.6 lakh, 80,000, and 70,000 respectively.

Among the districts, Varanasi led the state by disposing of 5,31,406 cases with a disposal rate of 97.76 per cent, followed by Gonda with 4,65,279 cases (97.27 per cent) and Sant Kabir Nagar with 1,99,246 cases (95.77 per cent). Jaunpur and Pratapgarh secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The UP government’s focus on transparent and time-bound resolution of revenue cases has significantly boosted public trust in the judicial process. In the capital, Lucknow, 9,73,838 cases were settled by April 4, 2025—an increase of 1,62,706 as compared to the 8,11,132 cases disposed of by April 2024. Prayagraj followed with 7,06,163 cases resolved, while Gorakhpur disposed of 6,12,871 cases.

This extraordinary progress has been made possible through the implementation of e-governance, digital record management, and continuous monitoring by district magistrates—aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision. Regular review meetings, timely action, and technology-driven tracking systems have paved the way for accelerated settlements.

The Revenue Department’s commitment to resolving cases within set deadlines has not only ensured administrative transparency but also brought substantial relief to rural communities. The sharp decline in land disputes has strengthened both social harmony and public confidence in governance.