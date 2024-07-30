Moon Tae Yu announces October wedding, shares message with fans

Actor Moon Tae Yu, known for his roles in dramas such as ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘The Interest of Love’, is set to marry his girlfriend on October 9. The actor shared this news with his fans through a heartfelt note on his fan café, expressing his deep gratitude and excitement about this new chapter in his life.

In a charming announcement, Tae Yu wrote, “I have news to share. I’ve met someone I will love, rely on, and move forward with for the rest of my life, and I will be getting married on October 9.” He mentioned that while his bride-to-be is not from the entertainment industry, she has been a close friend who has supported and understood him through his anxious and sensitive moments. Tae Yu expressed his desire to share the news with his fans first, stating, “Like the line in my favorite song, ‘It Can’t Get Any Better,’ she made me want to be a better person. I really wanted to tell our Youngwon family this news first!”

Adding to his heartfelt message, the ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ actor expressed gratitude for the support and admiration he has received from his fans, which has helped him progress step by step. He wrote, “I always dreamed of the day when I would tell you about my marriage, and now that day has come. As I write this, I feel nervous, excited, and it doesn’t seem real. I ask for your understanding that I cannot share more details as I am not someone who communicates with many people.”

Concluding his note, Tae Yu assured his fans that he would not take their love for granted. He vowed to work hard and repay their admiration with quality work, believing that he could never fully repay them in this lifetime. He promised to deliver better performances both in music and acting.

Moon Tae Yu debuted in 2007 and has since appeared in dramas like ‘Hospital Playlist 2’, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, and ‘The Interest of Love’. His most recent role was in the hit TVN series ‘Queen of Tears’.