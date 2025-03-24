Kim Soo-hyun scandal erupts: New shocking allegations surface!

K-drama heartthrob Kim Soo-hyun is at the center of an online firestorm, facing allegations of orchestrating a social media campaign to control the narrative surrounding his involvement in the late Kim Sae-ron’s life.

The ‘Queen of Tears’ star has been accused of hiring paid social media users to flood platforms with posts portraying him as deeply distraught.

These posts, often using identical hashtags and sentimental phrases, highlighted his alleged emotional struggles and past charity work—leading many to suspect a PR stunt.

Netizens were quick to notice the eerie similarity between posts, questioning whether they were truly organic or just damage control.

The controversy unfolds

The storm began on February 16, when 24-year-old Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home. Authorities confirmed she died by suicide. The date also happened to be Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday, adding an unsettling twist to the unfolding drama.

Shortly after her passing, the Garosero Research Institute—a South Korean investigative YouTube channel—dropped a bombshell. They released a video featuring Sae-ron’s aunt, who claimed the actress had dated Kim Soo-hyun for five years.

If true, their relationship would have begun when she was a minor, raising serious questions. Adding fuel to the fire, another video alleged that a financial dispute between Sae-ron and her former agency, Gold Medalist, may have contributed to her tragic death.

Fallout and industry backlash

As public scrutiny intensified, brands that once celebrated Kim Soo-hyun as their face began distancing themselves. Reuters reported that major luxury fashion and beauty brands have quietly dropped him from their campaigns, fearing negative press.

The industry’s reaction suggests that the controversy is more than just social media noise—it’s impacting the actor’s professional standing.

Kim Soo-hyun’s response

Amid growing speculation, Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, swiftly denied the allegations of him dating Sae-ron when she was a minor. They insist that the relationship, if any, began only after she became an adult. However, this statement has done little to calm the storm, as the internet continues to dig for answers.

Meanwhile, sources from the entertainment industry claim the actor is in distress. Insiders from the TV show ‘Good Day’ revealed that Soo-hyun has been struggling with overwhelming grief and frustration. A show staffer shared that he has been revisiting painful memories and battling feelings of isolation. With the pressure mounting, he has reportedly stepped away from public appearances, seeking refuge at his family home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

His agency has reassured fans that they are prioritizing his mental health, but whether this will be enough to salvage his reputation remains uncertain.

Is this a career-defining controversy or a storm that will eventually pass? Only time will tell.