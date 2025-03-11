Wheesung dead at 43: This is how K-Pop fans are reacting

The K-pop universe is in shock at tragic news—Wheesung, a legendary R&B singer of South Korea, is dead at 43. His untimely death has shaken the music industry to its core, leaving fans and artists alike heartbroken.

Following reports, Wheesung—whose real name is Choi Whee-sung—was discovered unconscious in his Seoul apartment on Monday evening. He was declared dead at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate him.

His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, also verified the sad news in a tearful statement, stating, “The artist Wheesung is no longer with us. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at home and was confirmed dead. We are deeply mourning him.”

Wheesung was no ordinary singer—he was a trailblazer in the world of K-R&B. Taking the music world by storm in 2002 with his debut album Like a Movie, he established himself quickly as a force to be reckoned with in the K-R&B world.

With his soothing voice and heart-wrenching depth, his hits such as ‘With Me’, ‘Insomnia’, and ‘Can’t We’ cemented his status as one of the best vocalists in Korea.

But his reach didn’t end there. Wheesung was also a songwriter and producer, contributing to the careers of some of K-pop’s biggest stars. He was instrumental in the success of Ailee, writing her hit single Heaven, which is a fan favorite to this day. He collaborated with IU, TVXQ, and other superstars, making an indelible mark on the music scene.

Fans offer tribute to Wheesung:

As word of his death spread, a wave of sorrow swept across social media. Fans and fellow artists posted emotional tributes, remembering Wheesung’s legacy and the profound bond his music created.

One fan posted, “Rest in peace, Wheesung. Thank you for being one of Jonghyun’s greatest inspirations, collaborator, and most importantly, a friend. We will miss you.”

rest in peace, Wheesung thank you for being one of Jonghyun’s biggest inspirations, collaborators and most importantly, friend we will miss you pic.twitter.com/UWCIHm8HT7 — isSHINeeback? (@isSHINeeback) March 11, 2025

Another joined, “Thank you for making amazing songs and singing it together with us since MAMAMOO’s pre debut when all of us didn’t know anything. Also, I will never forget your amazing songs. May you rest in peace.”

[Solar IG Story] Thank you for making amazing songs and singing it together with us since MAMAMOO’s pre debut when all of us didn’t know anything.

Also, I will never forget your amazing songs.

May you rest in peace. (T/N: Wheesung passed away yesterday. RIP) pic.twitter.com/Vl0lzdh3HW — ㅌㅂ/TV (@lunaestreIIad0s) March 11, 2025

Others complimented his behind-the-scenes but influential work in K-pop:

– “This was such a beautiful moment between Wheesung and his fans. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. I hope they’re surrounded by love and support during this time.”

This was such a beautiful moment between Wheesung and his fans. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. I hope they’re surrounded by love and support during this timepic.twitter.com/ktjtgrd4xK — ️‍ ren (@_ren10010) March 11, 2025

– “Rest in peace, Wheesung. Thank you for being the silent cheerleader for a lot of our young kpop dreamers, including Mamamoo.”

Rest in peace, Wheesung ️️

Thank you for being the silent cheerleader for a lot of our young kpop dreamers, including Mamamoo. https://t.co/TvYkWIX3Sw pic.twitter.com/tIXDbPLx1N — Ggomiii the wheeinthusiast (@gararosita) March 10, 2025

– “RIP Wheesung and also thank you for giving us this masterpiece that Craig David solely choose him to promote in Asia.”

Though he’s gone, Wheesung’s influence and music will endure. He was more than a singer—he was a mentor, a trailblazer, and a voice that spoke to millions. His songs will still console fans, reminding them of the heart and talent he brought to each performance.