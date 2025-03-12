Kim Sae Ron’s father launches legal attack: Lee Jin Ho in trouble!

The family of late South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron is fighting back against the wave of malicious rumors that followed her heartbreaking death on February 16. In an interview with Daily Sports, her father shared his frustration and grief, revealing that legal proceedings are now in motion against those spreading misinformation—particularly YouTuber Lee Jin Ho.

Kim Sae Ron, best known for her roles in ‘Bloodhounds’ and ‘The Man from Nowhere’, had been under public scrutiny in recent years, especially following a DUI incident. However, after her sudden passing, online speculation took a dark turn. Her father was particularly enraged by claims from Lee Jin Ho, who had repeatedly discussed her controversies in his videos.

One of the biggest points of contention was a post on Kim Sae Ron’s Instagram, where she posed with a man and captioned it “Marry.”

Lee Jin Ho allegedly dissected this post and other personal matters in multiple videos, stirring up baseless narratives. Yet, after news of her death surfaced, he quickly made those videos private. He later claimed that they were out with the approval of her agency.

Her father strongly denied this, calling out the YouTuber for spreading damaging lies, including unfounded accusations that the family misused Kim’s earnings and mishandled her ashes. He described the pain of seeing his daughter’s name dragged through baseless gossip, emphasizing that these rumors were not only cruel but also deeply disrespectful to her memory.

One of the family’s biggest concerns is the impact of these rumors on Kim Sae Ron’s younger sisters. They have faced unnecessary public scrutiny due to the ongoing online speculation. Her father admitted that, in his grief and anger, he had considered confronting Lee Jin Ho directly but ultimately decided that legal action was the right path.

“I feel so wronged, angry, and devastated,” he confessed, adding that a legal team is now collecting evidence to hold those responsible accountable. His goal is clear—protect his daughter’s legacy and put an end to reckless speculation that only adds to the pain of those she left behind.

Kim Sae Ron’s passing sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry. She was found by a friend at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, and authorities later ruled her death a suicide. She was just 24 years old.