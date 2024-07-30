‘I, The Executioner’ trailer: Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae in return

The trailer for the highly anticipated film ‘I, The Executioner’, the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster ‘Veteran’, has finally been released. Directed, co-written, and produced by the renowned filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan, the film boasts an ensemble cast and a gripping storyline. In the sequel, Hwang Jung Min reprises his role as the intense crime detective Seo Do Cheol and is joined by Jung Hae In, who plays rookie cop Park Sun Woo. Together, they are set to track down a deadly serial killer wreaking havoc in the area. The film has generated significant buzz after receiving positive reviews and a standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The trailer, released on July 29, promises an exhilarating chase as the detective duo embarks on their mission. It opens with Seo Do Chul asking, “Didn’t I tell you not to live a life of crime?” and provides a glimpse into Detective Do Cheol’s new chapter, where he is determined to put criminals behind bars. The trailer reveals a series of serial murders showing a distinct pattern, heightening curiosity. When the criminals ignore Do Cheol’s warning and taunt the duo, an intense cat-and-mouse game ensues.

‘I, The Executioner’ trailer:

Joining Hwang Jung Min is Jung Hae In, who adds a fresh twist to the film as rookie detective Park Sun Woo. With this role, Hae In, known for ‘Snowdrop’, continues to demonstrate his acting versatility. Also appearing is ‘My Name’ actor Ahn Bo Hyun as Min Kang Hoon, and Jang Yoon Ju as Bong Yoon Joo.

At the Cannes premiere, the director discussed the film’s storyline, revealing that ‘I, The Executioner’ explores “disillusioned citizens amidst a wave of incidents, criminals exploiting this disillusionment, and individuals committing further crimes due to distorted values.” He added that the film encourages the audience to reflect on the dichotomy between good and evil and the importance of distinguishing between the two.

The 2015 prequel ‘Veteran’ was a massive success, amassing 13.4 million viewers and becoming the 5th highest-grossing South Korean film of all time. The sequel, ‘I, The Executioner’, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival to a 10-minute standing ovation, is set to hit theaters on September 13.