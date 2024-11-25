MAMA Awards 2024: SEVENTEEN, BTS and BLACKPINK stars sweep big wins

The prestigious three-day-long Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) concluded on November 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The celebration of the frontrunners of K-pop kickstarted on November 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The three-day event recognised the best of K-pop that augmented the footing of K-pop in the global music scene. Meanwhile, celebrating the leading stars of the year, the celebrations wrapped up with the announcement of the most coveted awards, the Daesang (grand prize) awards at Day 3. This year, SEVENTEEN emerged as the leading act with two prestigious wins. Moreover, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook bagged major wins. Additionally, BLACKPINK star Jennie took home a major win.

This year, SEVENTEEN won the Daesang Award at the MAMA for the second year in a row. After winning Album of the Year in 2023, the 13-piece group won the coveted Artist of the Year award at the 2024 chapter on Saturday. Meanwhile, in an emotional acceptance speech, Woozi said: “They say you’re free to dream, but for us, winning a grand prize for two consecutive years was something we never imagined.” Moreover, he added, “We’ll continue to live to repay this honour, staying steadfast and unchanged.”

[#2024MAMA] VISA ARTIST OF THE YEAR #seventeen #세븐틴 @pledis_17

— MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA) November 23, 2024



The feat doesn’t end here for the K-pop band. SEVENTEEN also bagged another Daesang. The group scored the Album of the Year, for its 11th EP ‘Seventeenth Heaven.’ Additionally, SEVENTEEN grabbed the Best Male Group, Super Stage and Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 awards, bringing the tally to five wins.

Apart from the awards, fans also witnessed mesmerising performances, elevating the awards. During the awards ceremony, Byeon Woo Seok performed ‘Lovely Runner’s OST ‘Sudden Shower’ on Day 3. Moreover, on Day 2, BLACKPINK star Rosé, and Bruno Mars took over the stage with their performance of the chartbuster, ‘APT.’

Meanwhile, the list of top winners is as follows:

Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Song of the Year: aespa – “Supernova”

Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN – “SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN”

Music Visionary of the Year: G-Dragon

Best Male Artist: Jungkook

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group: aespa

Best Music Video: aespa – “Armageddon”

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico – “SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)”

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Jungkook – “Standing Next to You”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Jennie – “You & Me”

Best Dance Performance Female Group: aespa – “Supernova”

Best Band Performance: QWER – “T.B.H”

Best Vocal Performance Group: (G)I-DLE – “Fate”

Best Vocal Performance Solo: BIBI – “Bam Yang Gang”

Best OST: Crush – “Love You With All My Heart” (“Queen of Tears” OST)

Best Collaboration: Zico – “SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)”

Best Choreography: aespa – “Supernova”

Visa Super Stage: SEVENTEEN

Favorite Global Trending Music: Byeon Woo Seok

Favourite Asian Artist: INI

