Prez Murmu leads nation in extending greetings on Odia new year Pana Sankranti

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Pana Sankranti’, also known as ‘Maha Vishuba Sankranti’, President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, led the nation in extending warm greetings to the people of Odisha and Odia communities across the globe.

Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu wrote, “On the occasion of the holy Odia New Year, Pana Sankranti or Mahavishub Sankranti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Odisha and to our Odia brothers and sisters living abroad. Pana Sankranti brings a message of love and peace to our society. This joyful festival also inspires us to work dedicatedly for our country. On this occasion, I wish everyone happiness and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister posted, “Best wishes on the Odia New Year! Best wishes on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year mark the fulfilment of all your dreams. May there be happiness, harmony and prosperity all over.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined in, extending his wishes to the people of Odisha.

He wrote on X, “Heartiest wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti. At the advent of the Odia New Year, may Mahaprabhu shower blessings of joy, well-being and affluence on all.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also greeted the people, writing, “Warm greetings on the occasion of the holy Pana Sankranti and the Odia New Year. As we welcome the new solar year, may the spirit of devotion, bhakti and compassion further enrich the cultural heritage of Odisha. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath always bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Happy Odia New Year.”

Pana Sankranti, celebrated on April 14th every year, marks the beginning of the Odia calendar year.

The festival is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm across Odisha. It includes rituals such as offering a traditional drink called “Pana”, which symbolises relief from the summer heat and is distributed among friends and family.

Devotees also visit temples and perform special pujas, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

This festival, rooted in cultural and spiritual significance, highlights themes of harmony, renewal, and community bonding.