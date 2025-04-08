BLACKPINK World Tour schedule OUT! Ticket prices spark debate

The most-awaited news for the BLINKs is finally here! The global K-pop quartet BLACKPINK has dropped the schedule for their anticipated world tour. Consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, the members are making a comeback as a group after a hiatus. While they have been pursuing solo careers, their bond remains rock solid as they return to take the world stage. After teasing a smashing comeback and a world tour, fans are closer to witnessing the exhilarating musical extravaganza. The K-pop group has dropped its schedule and ticket prices.

BLACKPINK will kickstart their tour from Goyang, South Korea. Subsequently, the group will cover venues across Asia, Europe, and North America. The complete list of venues and dates is as follows:

July 5, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

July 6, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium

July 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – SoFi Stadium (additional show)

July 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, USA – Soldier Field

July 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium

July 23, 2025 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium (additional show)

July 26, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field

July 27, 2025 – New York, NY, USA – Citi Field (additional show)

August 2, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

August 3, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France (additional show)

August 6, 2025 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

August 9, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

August 15, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

August 16, 2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (additional show)

January 16, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 17, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

January 18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

Meanwhile, the ticket prices have stirred a debate on social media amongst fans. The VIP BLINK seat is priced at 275,000 KRW (approx. 187 USD). Following this is the BLACK, priced at 242,000 KRW (around 165 USD). Moreover, both PINK and R sections are priced at 209,000 KRW (about 142 USD). Subsequently, the lower-tier seats- S, A, and B, are priced at 176,000 KRW (120 USD), 154,000 KRW (105 USD), and 132,000 KRW (89 USD), respectively. While a section of the fans believes the prices are given the group’s massive global fanbase. On the other hand, others think that the steep rates are a hindrance for the majority of their fanbase- youth and students.

Fans eagerly await the event, especially since the group hasn’t made a collective appearance since November 2023. Meanwhile, all four members of BLACKPINK have been pursuing solo projects. Jisoo has made a comeback to acting with her latest film and drama roles. She also returned to the music scene with her album ‘AMORTAGE.’ Jennie recently dropped her solo album, ‘Ruby.’ Rosé has signed with THE BLACK LABEL and released the global hit ‘APT’ with Bruno Mars.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently achieved global chart success with her comeback single, ‘ROCKSTAR.’ She is also a part of the cast of ‘White Lotus’ season 3. Despite going with different labels for their solo stints, the group remains under YG Entertainment.