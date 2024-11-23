BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals the inspiration behind latest track ‘Number One Girl’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in every area right now! After shaking up the global music scene with ‘APT’ featuring Bruno Mars, the K-pop star dropped the single ‘Number One Girl’ on November 22. The track is a pre-release drop ahead of the launch of her highly-anticipated solo album ‘rosie’ which will release on December 6. Recently, the K-pop idol discolsed that the single draws inspiration from the hate comments against her.

In a conversation with Billboard, Rosé disclosed the inspiration behind her latest release. “We wrote that song the day after I went to this event. I felt so grateful that I’m at these events, but I didn’t feel fulfilled. I felt like I was chasing after something. I’m like, ‘What am I chasing after?’ I felt so empty, and I remember feeling so miserable. Then that night, I ended up finding myself on social media. And then I end up looking for all these comments that are just going to obviously shatter me. I’m so disappointed in myself. Because I think I’ve grown up being like, ‘Be confident in yourself. When people say things to you, don’t let it get to you.’ I was so obsessed with these people who were not nice to me and who really didn’t know me.”

The K-pop sensation further added that some of the songs of her upcoming album draw inspiration from a past relationship. While she prefers that the person involved never realizes the tracks are about them, penning them was a cathartic experience for her. It allowed her to let out her thoughts and feelings.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently shook the music scene with ‘APT,’ her collaborative track with Bruno Mars. The success of the track continues to reverberate as the songstress creates new milestones. The collaborative track has already broken streaming records, topped global charts and has given the K-pop idol a Perfect All Kill.

Meanwhile, the slated album comprises 12 songs. These include- ‘Number One Girl,’ ‘Drinks or Coffee,’ ‘Two Years,’ ‘3AM,’ and ‘Game Boy.’ Moreover, other tracks included are- ‘APT,’ ‘Stay a Little Longer,’ ‘Too Bad For Us,’ ‘Call It The End,’ ‘Not The Same,’ ‘Toxic Till The End,’ and ‘Dance All Night.’