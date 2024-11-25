BTS’ Jin achieves personal Billboard milestone with ‘Happy’

BTS’ Jin, the last member of the boyband to go solo, has taken over the K-pop scene with his debut solo album, ‘Happy.’ The success of his latest drop is reverberating through global charts as Jin’s ‘Happy’ lands at No.4 on Billboard 200. Following the other members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who already boast individual entries on the coveted chart, Jin makes it to the top 10 with ‘Happy.’ Released on November 15, the flavourful album not just emphasises the K-pop idol’s vocal range, but also his footing in the K-pop industry.

On Sunday, November 24, Billboard announced that Jin’s album ‘Happy’ debuted at No. 4 on the Top 200 chart. The rankings are based on the most popular albums of the week in the US. Jin’s entry into the Top 200 Albums chart also adds a feather to BTS’ hat. His entry makes the group the first to have all its members make a solo entry on the Top 10 list. Previously, BTS, as a group made it to the Top 10 list with seven of their albums. Notably, six albums even debuted the chart at No. 1.

As per Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), ‘Happy’ recorded 77,000 equivalent album unit sales in the week ending November 21. This included 66,000 copies sold as traditional albums. This milestone makes Jin’s first solo album the third best-selling album in the US that week. Moreover, it boasts 8,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which equals about 10.53 million on-demand audio streams. Additionally, the BTS star’s solo stint also brags about 3,000 equivalent album (TEA) units in the first week of its release.

Meanwhile, following the captivating pre-release track ‘I’ll be There,’ Jin dropped the highly-awaited album ‘Happy’ on November 15. Moreover, the K-pop sensation dropped the music video for the second solo track from the album, ‘Running Wild.’ Jin’s latest album ‘Happy’ comprises six tracks. These are- ‘I’ll Be There,’ ‘Another Level,’ ‘Running Wild,’ ‘Heart on the Window,’ ‘I Will Come to You’ and ‘Falling.’

Following the completion of his military service, Jin is making sure to keep the ARMY on their toes. Jin is doing so with his magnetic music, variety show appearances, and other tantalising events. Moreover, the K-pop sensation recently made his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.