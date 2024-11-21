K-pop at Coachella: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa and ENHYPEN to light up the stage

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has dropped its 2025 line-up and global music enthusiast can’t keep their calm. The upcoming festival is special for K-pop fans, especially the BLINKs and the ENGENEs. This year, BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa will deliver solo acts at the global music extravaganza. This will mark their first solo appearance at the Empire Polo Club in California. Additionally, ENHYPEN is now the second boy band to perform at Coachella as a group.

While Lisa is going to take the stage on April 11 and 18, Jennie will dazzle fans on April 13 and 20. The two K-Pop artists will be carrying forward BLACKPINK’s legacy at the festival as individual artists. The K-pop idols made their highly successful debut, back in 2019 as part of the group. This made BLACKPINK the first K-pop group to perform at the celebrated music festival. This paved the way for their unforgettable headline performance in 2022 which set the stage ablaze. Now, the BLINKs are over the moon over Jennie and Lisa’s solo returns.

Ahead of their performance at Coachella 2023, BLACKPINK members opened up on their 2019 debut in a conversation with Billboard. Lisa said, “Our motto is to enjoy every stage and moment. ‘As if it’s the last,’ interacting with the audience by energy and doing our best while performing. We’re working hard on various performances for 2023 Coachella; look forward to it.” On the other hand, Jennie said, “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”

Continuing the conversation, Rosé added, “I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as Blackpink. To be motivated, to dream on and dream big. But we never expected anything as big as being the headliner of a festival we’ve all grown up admiring and hoping someday we could find ourselves in the crowd of.”

Meanwhile, Jisoo said, “It’s always so happy to meet BLINKs up close. The 2019 Coachella was full of fascination and excitement, but we have no clue how 2023 Coachella will be. We try all the time to show a new side of ourselves for each stage to repay the love from BLINKs. It is an honour to perform as a headliner for Coachella festival.”

Apart from the K-pop girl group stars, renowned boy band ENHYPEN is also gearing up to captivate global fans. The boy band will become the second K-pop boy group to perform at the festival. They will follow ATEEZ’ thrilling set in 2024. Fans can get ready to see Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki perform in full-throttle on April 12 and 19. Additionally, XG will also capture fans on April 13 and 20 at Coachella.

Curiosities run high given the studded line-up for Coachella 2025. Renowned music sensations like Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott will perform at the awaited fiesta.