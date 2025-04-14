Kharge, Rahul pay homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid homage to the chief architect of Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, and vowed to uphold the Constitutional values.

Paying his rich tributes, Kharge said Ambedkar gave the countrymen the Constitution of India, based on the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. This constitution is the most powerful tool for social justice and inclusive development.

Advertisement

The Congress chief said he considered inclusiveness as his ultimate duty for the progress and unity of the country and strongly emphasised protecting the rights of all.

Advertisement

“On his 135th birth anniversary, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to his ideas of social change and social justice. The Congress Party takes this oath that we will always remain committed to the protection of Constitutional values and the protection of democracy,” Kharge wrote on X.

Paying homage to Ambedkar, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House wrote in a post on X, “Respectful tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his birth anniversary.”

Recalling his contributions, Gandhi said his struggle and contribution for strengthening the country’s democracy, for equal rights of every Indian, for the participation of every section, will always guide the Congress party in its fight to “protect” the Constitution.

Later, Kharge, Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes at the portrait of Ambedkar at the Parliament House complex.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party’s general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal also paid homage to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, Priyanka wrote on X, “Our Constitution is the protective shield of every Indian and today attempts are being made to break this protective shield. The Constitution is being weakened by the government.”

“Let us take a pledge that we will protect Babasaheb’s Constitution and its values under all circumstances,” she said.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, “I bow to the great reformer, the architect of our Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. In an era of deep social divisions, in the shadows of millennia of brutal discrimination, he mustered the courage to fight injustices and give a bold, progressive, and egalitarian vision.”

Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, “His role in shaping our Constitution cannot be forgotten today, at a time when the forces in power are hell bent on subverting it every occasion they get. But it is to his credit that, despite their nefarious intentions, not only has the Constitution stood the test of time, but its moral weight has forced even those who oppose it to bow before it. ”

Referring to Congress Nyay Path declaration, Venugopal said the Congress is dedicated to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dream and bringing social justice to all deprived sections of society.