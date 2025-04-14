PM lays foundation stone of new terminal building of Hisar airport worth over Rs 410 cr

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable, and accessible to all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar, Haryana, worth over Rs 410 crore.

Addressing the gathering, he extended his greetings to the people of Haryana, acknowledging their strength, sportsmanship, and brotherhood as the defining traits of the state. He expressed his gratitude to the large gathering for their blessings during this busy harvest season.

The Prime Minister paid respectful homage to Guru Jambheshwar, Maharaja Agrasen, and the sacred Agroha Dham. He shared his fond memories of Haryana, particularly Hisar, recalling his time working closely with many colleagues when he was entrusted with the responsibility of the state by his party.

“Today is a significant day for the entire nation as it marks the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Modi, highlighting that Babasaheb’s life, struggles, and message have been the cornerstone of the government’s 11-year journey.

Underlining the launch of flights connecting Haryana to Ayodhya Dham, symbolising the direct link between the sacred land of Shri Krishna and the city of Lord Ram, the Prime Minister announced that flights to other cities will commence soon. He highlighted the foundation stone laying of the new terminal building at Hisar Airport, describing it as a step toward elevating Haryana’s aspirations to new heights. He extended his congratulations to the people of Haryana for this significant milestone.

Reiterating his promise that even those wearing slippers would fly in airplanes, a vision now being realised across the country, Modi highlighted that in the past 10 years, millions of Indians have experienced air travel for the first time. He noted that before 2014, India had 74 airports, a number achieved in 70 years, while today the number of airports has surpassed 150.

He emphasised that nearly 90 aerodromes have been connected under the UDAN scheme, with over 600 routes operational, enabling affordable air travel for many. He remarked that this has led to record-breaking numbers of annual air travellers. He further highlighted that various airlines have placed record orders to the tune of 2,000 new aircraft, which will create numerous jobs for pilots, air hostesses, and other services.

He also pointed out that the aircraft maintenance sector will generate significant employment opportunities. “Hisar Airport will elevate the aspirations of Haryana’s youth, providing them with new opportunities and dreams,” he added.

“Our government is focusing on connectivity while ensuring welfare for the poor and social justice, fulfilling the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the aspirations of the Constitution’s framers,” emphasised the Prime Minister. He criticised the Congress party for its treatment of Babasaheb Ambedkar, stating that while he was alive, they insulted him, orchestrated his electoral defeats twice, and conspired to exclude him from the system.

He criticised the previous government for treating SC, ST, and OBC communities as second-class citizens during its long tenure. He highlighted the disparity under its rule, where water reached the swimming pools of some leaders but failed to reach villages. He noted that even after 70 years of independence, only 16 per cent of rural households had tap water connections, disproportionately affecting SC, ST, and OBC communities.

He shared that in the past 6-7 years, their government has provided tap water connections to over 12 crore rural households, raising the coverage to 80 per cent of rural homes. He expressed confidence that, with Babasaheb’s blessings, tap water will reach every household. He also addressed the lack of toilets, which severely impacted SC, ST, and OBC communities. He highlighted the government’s efforts in constructing over 11 crore toilets, ensuring a life of dignity for the underprivileged.

Modi further criticised the Congress for turning the sacred Constitution into a mere tool for gaining power. He remarked that whenever they faced a crisis of power, it crushed the Constitution. He highlighted the Emergency period, during which the then Government undermined the spirit of the Constitution to retain power.

He emphasised that the essence of the Constitution is to ensure a uniform civil code for all, but the then Government never implemented it. He pointed out the opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, despite its alignment with the Constitution’s principles.

He pointed to the Waqf Act as the biggest evidence of the previous Government’s flawed policies. He noted that in 2013, just months before elections, Congress amended the Waqf Act to appease its vote bank, elevating it above several constitutional provisions.

Criticising the Congress for claiming to work for the welfare of Muslims while failing to take meaningful actions, PM Modi remarked that if the party truly cared for the Muslim community, they would have appointed a Muslim as their party president or allocated 50 per cent of their tickets to Muslim candidates, stating that their intentions were never aligned with the genuine welfare of Muslims, exposing their true nature.

He pointed out that these mafias were encroaching on lands belonging to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, leaving the Pasmanda Muslim community without any benefits. He mentioned that amendments to the Waqf Act will put an end to such exploitation, emphasising a significant new provision in the amended law, ensuring that tribal lands cannot be touched by Waqf boards.

Underlining the numerous steps taken by the government since 2014 to honour Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy and inspire future generations, the Prime Minister pointed out that places associated with Babasaheb, both in India and abroad, were neglected for years. He noted that even for constructing Babasaheb’s memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai, people had to protest.

He emphasised that their government has developed all key sites, including Babasaheb’s birthplace in Mhow, his educational site in London, his Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi, and his Diksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, transforming them into the “Panchteerth.” He shared his privilege of recently visiting Diksha Bhoomi to pay homage to Babasaheb.

The Prime Minister criticised the Congress for making lofty claims about social justice while failing to honour Babasaheb and Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna during their tenure. He proudly stated that Babasaheb was awarded the Bharat Ratna only when a BJP-supported government was in power at the center, and it was also their party when in power, which honoured Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna.

Lauding the Haryana government for consistently strengthening the path of social justice and welfare for the poor, the Prime Minister highlighted the dire state of government jobs in Haryana under previous administrations, where individuals had to rely on political connections or sell family assets to secure employment.

He expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s government, which has eradicated these corrupt practices. He praised Haryana’s remarkable track record of providing jobs without bribes or recommendations. He noted that previous governments had made every effort to prevent 25,000 youth in Haryana from receiving government jobs.

Highlighting Haryana’s significant contribution to the nation, with a large number of youth serving in the armed forces, Modi criticised previous dispensations for decades of deception regarding the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme and emphasised that it was his government that implemented OROP.

He shared that Rs 13,500 crore has been disbursed to Haryana’s ex-servicemen under OROP. He pointed out that the previous Government had allocated only Rs 500 crore for the scheme while misleading the nation’s soldiers. He remarked that the previous government had never truly supported Dalits, backward classes, or soldiers.

Expressing confidence in Haryana’s role in strengthening the vision of a developed India, the Prime Minister praised the state’s global impact, whether in sports or agriculture. He conveyed his trust in Haryana’s youth and described the new airport and flights as inspirations for fulfilling Haryana’s aspirations, and concluded by extending his congratulations to the people of Haryana for this new milestone.