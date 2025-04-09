Resident Playbook’: TXT, Stray Kids, and other stellar artists to voice the OST

TvN has dropped the stellar line-up of K-pop stars who are going to voice the OST of ‘Resident Playbook.’ The drama is a spin-off of the hit medical K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The original drama emphasised the trials of medical professionals and how they foster strong bonds of friendship amid their demanding lives. The doctors also have their own music band where they let their creativity flow. Promising another endearing watch, the spin-off introduces rookie ob-gyn residents who learn the ropes and form life-long connections.

Taking to social media, the makers dropped a teaser and poster announcing the artists who are going to elevate the medical drama with the musical spin. However, there is also a catch, there are two mysterious blurred group photos among the celebrated K-pop acts. The poster features, Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N of Stray Kids. It also features An Yujin of IVE, Doh Kyungsoo, and Winter of aespa. Moreover, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Dokyeom of SEVENTEEN, and MINNIE of (G)I-DLE are also a part of the line-up. Meanwhile, fans believe that the blurred photos are that of the ‘Resident Playbook’ and ‘Hospital Playlist’ cast members, respectively. Along with the poster, the makers also released a teaser for the OST. The clip features the artists as they immerse themselves towards creating an audio extravaganza.

The drama will focus on four first-year ob-gyn residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongro branch. It will follow Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji). Their journeys brim with challenges and laughter as they form meaningful bonds. The residents try to have fun in between their duties and develop strong friendships. The rollercoaster ride of the rookies promises to be an endearing watch, capturing the demands of their profession.

Given the success of ‘Hospital Playlist,’ fans await to witness the new chapter in Yulje Medical Centre. The teasers for the upcoming show also promise to keep the essence of the mothership title intact. ‘Resident Playbook’ will premiere on April 12.