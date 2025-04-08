BLACKPINK’s Jennie stirs the internet with her bold photoshoot

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets social media ablaze! Following the release of her captivating solo album last month, the K-pop sensation has taken over fans with her latest photoshoot. Jennie Kim has raised the temperatures with her sizzling photoshoot for HOMME Girls magazine. The ‘Mantra’ hitmaker stepped out of her zone as she oozes sensuality and confidence with the latest shoot.

On April 8, HOMME Girls dropped its latest issue featuring the celebrated K-pop idol, BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Sharing the update for its 13th issue, the magazine introduced Jennie as a phenomenon. “She’s a force. A phenomenon. And now @jennierubyjane is a HG cover girl. Ever since she burst onto the music scene in 2016, JENNIE has redefined what it means to be a global icon. And now, she’s boldly stepping into a new era with her new album, RUBY — an ode to love, beauty, and being JENNIE.” Since the release of the pictures, the songstress’ bold photoshoot is going viral. While several users are all praise as they express their support, a section of BLINKs expresses disappointment.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “She’s not real. She’s art. She’s Jennie Kim!” Another penned, “damn hot momma. But I’m really she’s becoming bolder and bolder. And getting out of her comfort zone! Haters gonna hate again!” A user also penned, “It just seems like she’s trying out different concepts… Ever since she went solo, she’s been leaning into this hot-girl & natural vibe (though that now includes more revealing outfits). If the reaction isn’t great, she’ll probably switch it up again~~ That’s how celebrities usually are, right?”

Advertisement

JENNIE looks breathtaking for HommeGirls. pic.twitter.com/kgIPrZ8ZWl — Oneily Vibe (@OneilyVibe) April 8, 2025



Meanwhile, a section of the users are not happy with the K-pop idol’s photoshoot. One user wrote, “Even if Jennie somehow makes it big in the U.S. by dressing like that, it’s only going to harm the image of Asian women.” Another wrote, “Forget the revealing aspect—doesn’t the photoshoot just look bad overall? Like, is this really the best they could do? Is it the photographer’s fault? It’s just not good.” A user also commented, “Her revealing outfits always give me this uncomfortable feeling—kind of like seeing your younger cousin wearing a bikini. It’s just… not sexy at all.”

Also Read: G-Dragon’s ‘Good Day’ axes scenes of Kim Soo Hyun amid the Kim Sae Ron controversy

BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped her solo album ‘Ruby’ on March 7. The 15-track album consists of tracks like ‘Intro: Jane,’ ‘Start a War,’ ‘With the IE,’ ‘ZEN,’ ‘FTS,’ ‘Seoul City’ and ‘Mantra.’ The album also contains her latest hit, ‘Like Jennie.’ The album also features collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis and Childish Gambino.

In related news, Jennie recently bagged the coveted Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. The momentous feat made her the first Korean soloist to achieve this honour.