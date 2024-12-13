Sanya Malhotra shares BTS fun from hit video ‘Aankh’

Sanya Malhotra is basking in the success of her latest music video, ‘Aankh’, where she stars alongside the legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

To celebrate its growing popularity, Sanya Malhotra shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments on social media, giving fans an exclusive peek into the making of the video. Her post captured a range of candid moments, from taking cheerful selfies with Sunidhi to showing clips of her performance on the monitor.

One highlight was a quick workout session between takes, showcasing her dedication to staying active even on a busy set.

The music video has taken the internet by storm, trending at #4 on Instagram and #15 on YouTube. Sanya’s bold and intense avatar in ‘Aankh’ has captivated viewers, with her dynamic dance moves and commanding screen presence adding to the song’s appeal.

Meanwhile, Sanya’s film career is keeping her equally busy. Her upcoming project ‘Mrs’ premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and received a standing ovation from the audience.

She is also set to appear in a cameo role in Atlee’s ‘Baby John’, marking her second collaboration with the acclaimed director.

Recently, she wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, a Dharma Productions film where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf.

Adding to her packed schedule, she is preparing for an untitled project by Anurag Kashyap, sharing the screen with Bobby Deol.