‘Pagglait’ turns 4: Sanya Malhotra’s film that gave Bollywood women a new voice!

Time flies, but some performances stay with you forever. It’s been four years since ‘Pagglait’ hit Netflix, and Sanya Malhotra’s standout performance as Sandhya still resonates.

The 2021 film, directed by Umesh Bist, wasn’t just another Bollywood drama—it was a bold, refreshing take on grief, independence, and self-discovery.

At the heart of ‘Pagglait’ was Sandhya, a newly widowed young woman expected to drown in sorrow. But instead of following the script society had written for her, she embarked on a journey of self-awareness—one that was messy, real, and unexpectedly liberating. Sanya Malhotra didn’t just play Sandhya; she ‘became’ her, bringing a quiet intensity that made viewers laugh, cry, and cheer for her.

In an industry where female leads are often boxed into stereotypical roles, ‘Pagglait’ shattered expectations. It showed that a woman’s story doesn’t have to revolve around romance or tragedy—it can be about finding her own voice.

By the time ‘Pagglait’ released, Sanya had already proved her talent with films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’, but this was different. This wasn’t just a good performance—it was a statement. Critics and audiences alike praised her effortless portrayal of a woman who refuses to be weighed down by societal expectations.

The film also bagged multiple Filmfare OTT nominations, with Ashutosh Rana winning Best Supporting Actor. But beyond awards, ‘Pagglait’ gave Bollywood a new kind of female lead—one who reclaims her narrative, unapologetically.

Since ‘Pagglait’, Sanya has only continued to level up. Her recent film ‘Mrs.’ further cemented her ability to tackle complex, layered characters.

Up next? ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with Dharma Productions, and an intriguing project with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Sanya, it’s that she doesn’t shy away from bold choices.