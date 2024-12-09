Sanya Malhotra’s viral dance reel on ‘Aankh’ breaks the internet

Sanya Malhotra has once again captured the internet’s attention with her latest dance reel, set to the hit song ‘Aankh’.

The actress, known for her diverse roles in Bollywood, has been making waves for her powerful performance in the song’s music video, which features her alongside the legendary Sunidhi Chauhan.

Since the release of ‘Aankh’, Sanya’s bold and intense avatar has left audiences spellbound. Her captivating expressions and flawless dance moves have earned her much admiration. In her recent Instagram reel, Sanya showcased her talent once again, dancing effortlessly to the rhythm of the track while dressed in a chic black sheer top and denim skirt.

The reel is a visual delight, reinforcing her status as the “Morni of Bollywood”.

Beyond her dance on social media, Sanya is also making waves in the film industry. Her recent film ‘Mrs’ premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where it received a standing ovation. On top of that, she’s been busy shooting for the upcoming Dharma Productions film, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, alongside an impressive cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf.

Sanya is also gearing up for an exciting collaboration with renowned director Anurag Kashyap in an untitled project, where she will star alongside Bobby Deol.

Sanya’s rise in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. She first caught the audience’s attention with her supporting roles in the blockbuster ‘Dangal’ (2016) and the action-packed ‘Jawan’ (2023). Her other successful films include the 2018 comedy ‘Badhaai Ho’ and the biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ (2023).

Her performances have earned her critical acclaim, with nominations for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her leading roles in ‘Photograph’ (2019) and ‘Ludo’ (2020). She also received praise for her work in streaming films like ‘Shakuntala Devi’ (2020), ‘Pagglait’ (2021), ‘Love Hostel’ (2022), and ‘Kathal’ (2023), the latter earning her a Filmfare OTT Award.