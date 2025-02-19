After ‘Mrs.’, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ & ‘Pagglait’ trend on OTT!

Sanya Malhotra is riding high on success, and the audience can’t seem to get enough of her! After the overwhelming response to ‘Mrs.’, her latest release on ZEE5, two of her past films—’Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ and ‘Pagglait’—are now trending on streaming platforms.

The 2024 drama ‘Mrs.’, directed by Arati Kadav, is a Hindi remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. The film explores the struggles of a newlywed woman navigating patriarchal traditions, with Malhotra delivering a powerhouse performance.

The film premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and later at the New York Indian Film Festival, receiving standing ovations and critical acclaim. After its OTT debut on February 7, 2025, ‘Mrs.’ has been winning hearts, with audiences praising Malhotra’s nuanced portrayal.

Her impact doesn’t stop there. As ‘Mrs.’ continues to gain traction, fans are rediscovering her past work, propelling ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ to the #4 spot and ‘Pagglait’ to #5 in trending rankings.

In ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, Sanya brought warmth and charm to the role of a young woman navigating a long-distance marriage.

Meanwhile, ‘Pagglait’ showcased her versatility as she portrayed a young widow finding her voice amid personal loss.

Both performances resonated deeply with audiences, proving her ability to take on diverse and emotionally rich characters.

Acknowledging the love pouring in, Sanya shared a heartfelt message on social media: “Feeling so grateful for all your love and kindness thank you from the bottom of my heart! ❤️”

The excitement doesn’t stop here. Fans are eagerly looking forward to her next venture, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, a collaboration with Dharma Productions.