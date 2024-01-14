Bollywood A-listers light up Ira and Nupur’s wedding bash

In a star-studded affair, Bollywood luminaries converged at the post-wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The high-profile event witnessed the presence of iconic personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who were spotted posing alongside Aamir Khan in a heartwarming display of camaraderie.

The glittering affair also boasted the attendance of other Bollywood A-listers such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. The red carpet dazzled with the elegance of Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Saira Banu, who graced the occasion with their timeless charm.

Shah Rukh Khan, sporting a dapper ensemble comprising a white shirt, black waistcoat, and a matching jacket and pants, exuded his signature charm. Gauri Khan complemented the occasion in a maroon and golden suit, radiating grace and style. Aamir Khan, the epitome of sophistication, chose a black bandhgala paired with white trousers.

The reception not only celebrated the union of Ira and Nupur but also showcased the warmth shared between the Bollywood fraternity. Shah Rukh Khan engaged in an animated conversation with Aamir Khan, capturing a candid moment that reflected the camaraderie prevalent in the film industry.

The newlyweds, Ira and Nupur, who had previously solemnized their relationship through a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3, chose the scenic locale of Udaipur for their Christian rituals. Ira looked resplendent in a red lehenga, while Nupur opted for coordinated attire, twinning with Aamir Khan.

The event further sparkled with the presence of notable figures like Shweta Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Dilip Joshi, who added to the glamour quotient of the evening.

Earlier, the couple had marked the beginning of their journey with an engagement party in November the preceding year. As the night unfolded at the cultural center, it became a testament to love, friendship, and the enduring spirit of celebration that binds the Bollywood fraternity together.