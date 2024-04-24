Shah Rukh and Mohanlal light up social media with a heartwarming banter

In a heartening exchange of admiration, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and South Indian legend Mohanlal recently shared a delightful moment on Twitter. The spark? Mohanlal’s electrifying performance to the hit song ‘Zinda Banda’ from the movie ‘Jawan’. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his graciousness, couldn’t help but express his appreciation. He took to Twitter, thanking Mohanlal for adding a special touch to the song and humbly admitting that he wished he could have performed it half as well.

This is how it started:

Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! https://t.co/0NezClMavx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2024 Advertisement

Mohanlal, in his characteristic warmth, reciprocated the gesture, assuring Shah Rukh Khan that he’s the true OG (Original Gangster) of ‘Zinda Banda’. The exchange didn’t stop there; it took a playful turn when Shah Rukh Khan suggested a breakfast rendezvous with some more ‘Zinda Banda’ vibes.

Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too? https://t.co/0OCZD4VPoH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 23, 2024

Their banter continued, with Shah Rukh Khan eagerly accepting Mohanlal’s invitation to his place. It was a heartening moment for fans to witness these two icons sharing such camaraderie.

Done sir. Your place or mine? https://t.co/5kvZQYrWEi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2024

–

Would love to host you at mine. https://t.co/JnBWFEguCd — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 23, 2024

Mohanlal, not just content with his Twitter exchange, further wowed audiences with his on-stage charisma. Decked out in a stylish cheetah-printed shirt paired with a brown leather jacket and pants, Mohanlal’s charm was palpable as he showcased his impeccable dance moves.

But Mohanlal wasn’t done yet. He treated the audience to a spirited rendition of Rajinikanth’s ‘Hukum’ from the film ‘Jailer’, proving his versatility as an entertainer.

The songs themselves weren’t ordinary tunes; ‘Zinda Banda’, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, had already captivated audiences as a chartbuster from the SRK and Atlee collaboration, ‘Jawan’. Similarly, ‘Jailer’, featuring Mohanlal in a cameo, boasted music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

With their mutual admiration and electrifying performances, Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal reminded us all of the magic that happens when two legends come together, bridging the worlds of Bollywood and South Indian cinema.