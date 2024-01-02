Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira illuminates Mumbai home in wedding prep

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, and the wedding preparations are in full swing at the Khan household in Mumbai.

The festivities have illuminated Aamir and Reena’s residences, with lights and glitters adorning the surroundings. Reena’s house is beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, creating a festive atmosphere.

Ira has shared glimpses of the wedding preparations on her Instagram stories, featuring guests enjoying a Maharashtrian-style dinner. Aamir’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, was also seen partaking in the meal. Another picture showcased Ira, Nupur, actor Mithila Palkar, and others, with Ira expressing excitement about the commencement of the wedding festivities.

In these glimpses, Ira looked stunning in a red saree, sporting a no-makeup look, while Nupur opted for a red kurta paired with a golden jacket and black pyjamas.

Notably, Ira and Nupur got engaged on November 18 last year in the presence of close friends and family. The engagement ceremony was a joyful occasion, with the Khan family, including Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, radiating happiness.

Ira announced her wedding date in an Instagram post, confirming that the ceremony will take place on January 3, 2024.

Aamir, who shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, got married to Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. The couple welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has a daughter, Ira, and a son, Junaid. The couple separated in 2002. The wedding celebration marks another joyous chapter in the Khan family’s journey. (ANI)