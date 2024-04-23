Mohanlal’s electric dance to Shah Rukh’s ‘Zinda Banda’ goes viral

Mohanlal, the legendary actor, set hearts racing and feet tapping with his electrifying dance performance at an award show in Kochi. The 63-year-old superstar dazzled the audience as he grooved to the beats of Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track ‘Zinda Banda’ from the movie ‘Jawan’. Videos of his dynamic performance have gone viral on social media, capturing the admiration of fans far and wide.

Decked out in a stylish cheetah-printed shirt paired with a brown leather jacket and pants, Mohanlal exuded charm and energy on stage, showcasing his impeccable dance moves. Not stopping there, he also treated the audience to a spirited rendition of Rajinikanth’s ‘Hukum’ from the film ‘Jailer’, delighting fans with his versatility.

The songs Mohanlal danced to were no ordinary tunes; ‘Zinda Banda’, penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was a chartbuster from the SRK and Atlee collaboration, ‘Jawan’. Similarly, ‘Jailer’, in which Mohanlal made a cameo, boasted music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

While he continues to enthrall audiences with his on-stage performances, Mohanlal has also been busy on the film front. Recently, he commenced shooting for Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming project, tentatively titled ‘L360’, which began production on April 22.

Additionally, fans eagerly await Mohanlal’s appearance in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial venture, ‘L2E: Empuraan’. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, this film promises to be a gripping continuation of the saga. In a poster released for the movie, Mohanlal is depicted in a commanding pose, holding a gun and facing a helicopter, hinting at the action-packed narrative to come.

The announcement of ‘L2E: Empuraan’ in August 2022 was met with much excitement from fans, who were captivated by Mohanlal’s portrayal of the enigmatic character Stephen Nedumpally in the first installment. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring a wide-reaching audience for this highly anticipated sequel.