Aamir Khan debuts on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, opens up about skipping awards

Superstar Aamir Khan, famed for his selective public engagements, has finally graced the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil’ show, marking his debut on the popular program.

The teaser for the upcoming episode, featuring Khan alongside the affable host Kapil Sharma, has been making rounds on social media, sparking excitement among fans eager to witness the beloved actor’s presence.

In the teaser snippet, Kapil Sharma’s trademark humor brings out candid responses from Aamir Khan, notably delving into the actor’s decision to abstain from attending film award ceremonies. Khan, renowned for his wit, quipped in response to Archana Puran Singh’s inquiry about his absence, emphasizing the preciousness of time, stating, “Time is precious, use it wisely.”

Advertisement

Beyond the serious talk, the episode promises to deliver lighthearted moments as Khan shares amusing anecdotes from his family life. He playfully reveals how his children had a say in selecting his attire for the show, offering a glimpse into his off-screen persona.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khan is making waves as a producer with his upcoming project ‘Lahore 1947’, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film boasts a stellar cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ now airing weekly on Netflix, continues to enchant audiences with its star-studded lineup and engaging conversations. With Khan’s highly anticipated appearance, the show guarantees another delightful episode for viewers to savor.

Fans can expect a blend of laughter, insight, and entertainment as Aamir Khan joins Kapil Sharma for what promises to be a memorable rendezvous on the small screen.