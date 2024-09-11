BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk eye leads in ‘Monthly Boyfriend’

Previously, it was reported that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was offered the role of the female lead in the upcoming drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’. Following the news, her agency stated that she was reviewing the offer. Now, taking K-drama enthusiasts by storm, it has been revealed that Seo In Guk has been offered the role of the male lead. Seo In Guk is a celebrated actor in the K-drama scene with an impressive filmography. He is known for starring in ‘Doom at Your Service’, ‘Death’s Game’, and ‘Reply 1997’, among others.

On September 10, industry sources reported that Seo In Guk will star in the new drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ as the male lead. In response, Seo In Guk’s agency, Story J Company, stated, “Seo In Guk received a casting offer to star in the new drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ and is currently reviewing the offer positively.” Following the news, fans have shared mixed reactions on social media.

While Jisoo is a top name in the K-pop arena, she doesn’t have the same prominence in the K-drama scene. On social media, several users have expressed concerns over her casting, while others have defended the BLACKPINK sensation. Some fans have expressed concern that Seo In Guk will have to carry the show.

Meanwhile, ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ is a romance drama set in a virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend. Moreover, the connections made in the virtual world continue into real life. The upcoming drama will be directed by Kim Jung Sik, who has previously helmed hits like ‘Work Later, Drink Now’, ‘Strong Girl Namsoon’, and the currently running drama ‘No Gain No Love’.

Seo In Guk is a highly popular actor with several hits to his name, and he is also a singer. He recently made his comeback with his mini-album ‘Signature’. On the other hand, Jisoo began her acting career with an appearance in the 2015 hit drama ‘The Producers’. It featured IU, Kim Soo Hyun, and Gong Hyo Jin, among others. Jisoo played a rookie named Kim Ji Soo. She first landed a lead role in the hit drama ‘Snowdrop’, headlining the romance drama alongside Jung Hae In.

Looking ahead, she has two upcoming dramas: ‘Newtopia’ and ‘The Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’. If she greenlights ‘Monthly Boyfriend’, BLACKPINK fans, or BLINKs, will have three releases of hers to look forward to.