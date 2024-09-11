BTS’s Suga hit with hefty DUI fine, avoids trial

It has been over a month since BTS member Suga caused a stir after being caught driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. Suga’s DUI scandal took over the internet like no other. It even attracted a protest truck demanding his removal from the group. It was allegedly organized by a fan of another K-pop group. Following an investigation, BTS’ Suga is being issued a summary order and will not face a full trial. Reportedly, he has been fined 15 million KRW.

According to a report by Korean media outlet Newsis on September 11, Suga faces a hefty fine for his DUI case under the Road Traffic Act. The Seoul Western District Court has sentenced him to a fine of 15 million KRW. Meanwhile, on September 10, it was disclosed that the K-pop idol was given a summary order. He was fined by the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office, Criminal Division 2. A summary order is a legal process where the court imposes fines for minor offenses based on a written document, without a full trial.

For those unaware, on August 6, Suga was caught riding an electric kickboard under the influence of alcohol. The K-pop sensation was returning home when he fell off his scooter near his residence. He was spotted by two officers stationed nearby, and a subsequent breathalyzer test revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. It was reported that Suga did not harm any individuals or damage any property. On August 23, he was subjected to three hours of questioning at Yongsan Police Station in Seoul.

Following the incident, the BTS member issued two public apologies. He extended his apologies to the ARMY, the BTS fandom, and his fellow bandmates. It was also revealed that Suga’s blood alcohol level was 0.227%. The level is more than three times the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

According to the Road Traffic Act of South Korea, if a driver’s blood alcohol level exceeds 0.08%, their license is revoked. They face either 1-2 years of jail time or a fine between 5 to 10 million KRW. If the alcohol level exceeds 0.2%, the jail sentence can increase to more than 2 years but remains under 5 years. Moreover, the fine may range between 10 to 20 million KRW.