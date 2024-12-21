‘All We Imagine as Light’ tops Barack Obama’s picks of the year

Among the several year-end traditions is the one where Barack Obama shares his favourite films, music, and books from the year. Obama began this annual tradition during his presidency. However, it continues to spark public interest and discussions. This year, the former Mr President’s top film pick is Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light.’

The film bagged the second most prestigious award, the Grand Prix at the renowned film festival. Moreover, it is currently in the run for the Golden Globe Awards under two categories. Her directorial received 2 nominations at the prestigious awards for Best Direction (Motion Picture) and Best Motion Picture (Non-English). The milestone makes Kapadia the first Indian filmmaker to receive nominations in the category. With her astounding debut, Payal Kapadia has demonstrated her craftsmanship in cinematic arts. Additionally, she has scripted history as an Indian filmmaker with her milestones.

Written and directed by Payal Kapadia, the film tells the story of two women in Mumbai. One is Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Meanwhile, the other is her younger roommate, Anu, who is searching for a private space to be intimate with her boyfriend. The two embark on a beach trip that allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. Additionally, Janus and Sideshow distributed the film in North America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)



Meanwhile, other notable titles in Brack Obama’s list include Edward Berger’s ‘Conclave,’ and Sean Baker’s ‘Anora.’ Moreover, Malcolm Washington’s ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Nikolaj Arcel’s ‘The Promised Land,’ and Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ are also a part of the list.

The complete list of Barack Obama’s favourite films from 2024 is as follows:

All We Imagine As Light

Conclave

The Piano Lesson

The Promise Land

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Dune: Part Two

Anora

Didi

Sugarcane

A Complete Unknown

