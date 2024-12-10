Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia writes history with 2 nods for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has done it again! Following her glorious win at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ makes it to the Golden Globes. Her directorial received 2 nominations at the prestigious awards for Best Direction (Motion Picture) and Best Motion Picture (Non-English). The milestone makes Kapadia the first Indian filmmaker to receive nominations in the category. Previously, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the film bagged the second most prestigious award, the Palme d’Or.

Written and directed by Payal Kapadia, the film tells the story of two women in Mumbai. One is Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. The other is her younger roommate, Anu, who is searching for a private space to be intimate with her boyfriend. The two embark on a beach trip that allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. Janus and Sideshow will distribute the film in North America.

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards. The other nominees are Jacques Audiard for ‘Emilia Perez;’ Sean Baker, for ‘Anora;’ Edward Berger for ‘Conclave;’ Brady Corbet for ‘The Brutalist;’ and Coralie Fargeat for ‘The Substance.’ Meanwhile, as per the Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Bear’ leads the TV nominees with five total mentions. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Shogun’ follow behind with four nods each.

Payal Kapadia’s achievements become a proud moment for Indian cinema which opens a new avenue for filmmaking. Her achievements are a reflection of her storytelling powers and unique voice. Several stakeholders of the industry have taken to social media to celebrate ‘All We Imagine As Light’s Golden Globe Nominations.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta made a tongue-in-cheek comment calling out the Oscars nomination snub of Payal Kapadia’s film. For the unversed, the Film Federation of India didn’t select the Cannes winner as the official entry to the Oscars. Instead, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was selected as the official entry. Taking to X, Mehta wrote, “India’s official selection for the Oscars secures 2 nominations at the Golden Globes. Best non-English language film and best director for All We Imagine As Light and Payal Kapadia.”

Kiran Rao also celebrated the nominations on social media. She wrote, “Christmas has come early this year” with twin Golden Globe nominations for “All We Imagine…”

Chhaya Kadam, who is a part of the film also penned a note reflecting on the monumental achievement. She penned, “I am so happy with the nomination, but I am even more happy for Payal. I think she is the first Indian director to get nominated for the Golden Globe. Her hard work of so many years is reaping good results. Also, it is not just for Payal, but a win for Indian cinema and a proud moment for Indians.”

Meanwhile, he awards will stream live and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on January 6 starting at 6:30 AM IST.