Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha broke their FDs to bankroll ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are now turning to help budding cinematic talent with their production venture, Pushing Buttons Studios. ‘Girls Will Be Girls,’ the couple’s debut production, recently released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is Suchi Talati’s maiden directorial introducing new talents, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The film also stars the seasoned actress Kani Krusuti. Following a glorious premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the film is amassing widespread acclaim for its nuanced depiction of a bildungsroman narrative. However, backing the film wasn’t a cakewalk for Fazal and Chadha.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, the new producers in town delved into aiding the creation of the film that is breaking through film festivals. The duo iterated on how they don’t want to restrict ideas and creativity because of funds. “We are all from a country that is famous for its jugaad…its ability to figure out a way to get things done. Honestly, we asked for money from here and there, and even broke our FDs to fund Girls Will be Girls. But we managed. Now, it is getting a nice release, and many sections of the audience are watching it. It is possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)



Richa Chadha also emphasised how the Indo-French film was a fruitful result of a collaborative effort. “For instance, this film was edited in France. It received a grant because of the core idea of the film.” Iterating the vision of their banner, Ali Fazal added, “Our place is open for collaborations, and would love to listen to a lot of ideas. We hope we can produce more films like these, and make it reach a wider audience.”

Also Read: ‘Santosh’, Oscar-shortlisted film, to release in India on THIS date

The premiere of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it won two awards and critical acclaim. Shot from a female gaze, the film delves into the complexities and nuances of coming-of-age. It navigates the growth of a girl living in a patriarchal society as she explores her sexuality and awakening. Hinging on themes of self-discovery, filial relations, societal expectations and desires, the film amassed praise for its relevance and direction.