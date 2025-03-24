Deepika Padukone slams Oscars for ‘robbing’ deserving Indian titles

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently graced the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes clip where she delved into the Oscar awards. While heaping praise on Adian Brody’s performance in ‘The Brutalist,’ she called out the Academy for snubbing Indian titles. Reflecting on it, she noted how the Academy ‘robbed’ several deserving Indian films over the years.

The video posted by Deepika Padukone opened with the question, “What’s an Oscar win that felt personal for you.” The actress revealed that her favourite moment from the 2025 Oscars was Adrien Brody’s win for Best Actor in ‘The Brutalist.’ While talking about the prestigious awards, she recalled a particularly emotional moment from the 2023 Oscars. That year, ‘RRR’ won Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Despite having no direct involvement in the film, she brimmed with pride as an Indian over the win. Notably, the ‘Padmaavat’ star was the one who introduced ‘Naatu Naatu’ on stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Taking the moment, she also expressed her displeasure that the Academy has time and again failed to recognise deserving Indian films. “India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel like have got snubbed. Whether it’s movies, whether it’s talent… But I remember being in the audience and when they announced RRR, I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian, I had really nothing to do with that movie but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal.”

Moreover, the video featured glimpses of notable Indian films that received widespread global admiration. These included Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light,’ Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ Rahi Anil Barve’s ‘Tumbadd’ and Ritesh Batra’s ‘The Lunchbox.’ Despite receiving international recognition, the Academy did not nominate the titles.

Also Read: Allu Arjun is charging 175 crores for Atlee’s next: Report

On the professional front, Deepika’s last was Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The title also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani in key roles.