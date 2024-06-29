Sachdeva welcomes court’s decision to send Kejriwal to judicial custody

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the decision of a city court to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the excise policy case.

In a statement on Saturday, Sachdeva said, “The law is doing its work and the court is giving its verdict based on the evidence presented by the investigating agency. It is now clear that crores of rupees were embezzled through the liquor policy.”

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that Kejriwal was not answering the questions asked by the CBI as he knows the probe agency has a strong case against him and he is certain to be “punished”.

Advertisement

“Why didn’t Kejriwal explain his relationship with Vijay Nair, why didn’t he tell the commission that the liquor policy was increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent? Why was the liquor policy made during the second wave of COVID-19 when the people of Delhi needed hospital beds, medicines, and gas cylinders,” he asked.

Referring to AAP’s protest, he said, “To divert attention from waterlogging in Delhi, the AAP is protesting to save a corrupt person. If Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia is honest, why are they not getting bail from the court,” he asked.

“The Delhi high court had clearly stated on April 9 that Arvind Kejriwal is involved in the entire liquor scam, and therefore, the AAP leaders are playing the victim card by protesting. He has committed corruption and is bound to be punished,” Sachdeva asserted.