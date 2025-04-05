Sheesh Mahal row: RTI reveals Kejriwal spent Rs 3.69 cr on its maintenance

In a fresh attack on the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the Sheesh Mahal row, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday citing an RTI said that on an average, Rs 3.69 crore was spent on maintenance of 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow from 2015 to 2022.

Citing the same document, the BJP leader claimed that between March 31, 2015, and December 27, 2022, a total of Rs 29, 56, 35,074 were spent on maintenance work related to the general wear and tear, sewage, electricity, and structural work of bungalow on Flag Staff Road that was the residence of then CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP President alleged that an annual maintenance cost of Rs 3.69 crore for a single government bungalow suggests that Kejriwal either maintained it at a royal standard or, more likely, was involved in corrupt practices.

Advertisement

Demanding an answer on the same from AAP, he said that Kejriwal has been avoiding the media for a long time, but now the people of Delhi expect him to come forward and clarify what exactly was so deficient in his bungalow that so much money was needed for its maintenance.

Notably, the leader from the saffron party clarified that the RTI was filed by a person from Maharashtra and the same was forwarded to him to expose the alleged corruption.