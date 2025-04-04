AAP slams Delhi govt for inaction on fee hike by private schools

After targeting the BJP-led Delhi government over frequent power cuts, the AAP on Friday launched a fresh attack on the saffron party-led government over its inaction on the fees hiked by various private schools.

Echoing the issue on social media, AAP National Convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “In ten years, we didn’t allow private schools in Delhi to hike their fees arbitrarily. We ended the education mafia. Within just a month of their government taking over, the education mafia has returned.”

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments, former Education Minister Manish Sisodia also took to X and said, “BJP has given a free hand to private schools to increase fees — and some schools have gone to the extreme, hiking fees by up to 82 percent. Parents who can’t afford this increased fee — their children are not even being allowed to enter the classroom.”

Advertisement

Speaking on the issue during a press conference, AAP’s Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that students are being mistreated in multiple branches of a prominent Delhi school in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini after the fee hike.