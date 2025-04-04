Delhi BJP to celebrate 45th foundation day across 14 districts

The Delhi unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is making extensive preparations to celebrate the party’s 45th foundation day on April 6.

A grand flag hoisting and floral tribute programme will be held at all 14 organisational district offices, along with the state office, to honour the party’s legacy and contributions.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced that the celebrations will commence at 9 am at the state office, where he, along with BJP MPs and other senior leaders, will hoist the party flag and participate in a floral tribute ceremony.

In the afternoon, key BJP leaders will take part in district-level events across Delhi. Among them, Dr Alka Gurjar will attend the West Delhi event, Virendra Sachdeva will be present in Shahdara, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra in Mayur Vihar, Organisation Secretary Pawan Rana in New Shahdara.

Other senior leaders, including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sahrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj, will mark the occasion in their respective districts.

Emphasising the significance of the day, Sachdeva stated that the BJP is not just a political party but a movement dedicated to the nation’s development.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to combating anti-national forces and building a globally respected India.