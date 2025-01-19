Delhi Police stalled screening of documentary on arrest of leaders: AAP

The AAP, on Sunday, accused the Delhi Police of stalling the screening of a documentary based on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders in jail for the second day at the Godavari auditorium at the behest of the BJP .

However, there was no reaction from the Delhi Police to the allegation till going to press.

Advertisement

According to Singh, the AAP had booked an auditorium for a press conference and screening of the documentary. However, the Delhi Police allegedly blocked the event under pressure from the BJP. The Election Commission also reportedly canceled the venue’s booking, citing permission issues.

Advertisement

“When we are neither holding a public rally nor making an appeal for votes, what right does the Election Commission have to cancel the permission? A press conference doesn’t require their approval,” he added. “The

“Election Commission’s job is to ensure free and fair elections, not to interfere in press conferences. Press conferences have never required their permission,” Singh elaborated.

Singh further stated, “On Saturday, we were told that the event couldn’t proceed due to crowd concerns. Now, the Election Commission has canceled the permission altogether. The BJP is clearly afraid of this documentary”.