Delhi Police arrest contractor for 2018 murder of employee

The team of Delhi Police claimed to have arrested an absconding criminal from Gaya, Bihar who murdered his employee in 2018 and has been absconding since then, an official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Lakshman Prasad, 40, was a resident of Nawada, District in Bihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said that in an ongoing drive to track down the proclaimed offenders, the absconders list was thoroughly analyzed and information regarding Prasad came to light.

Gautam added that his whereabouts was zeroed down which subsequently led to his arrest from Gaya, Bihar.

Notably, in 2018, Prasad along with his nephew had stabbed one of his employees, Ram Pravesh, to death for demanding his rightful wages. Upon this instance, a case of Murder was registered at Mandawali police station.

However, the accused was absconding since the FIR was registered against him and hence was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Court in 2019, the DCP further added.

During the sustained interrogation with the arrested, he said he was working in Mandawali, area of East Delhi as a contractor of Plaster of Paris wherein several daily wages earners were working under his supervision including the deceased.

He continued by saying that the victim was persistently demanding his pending wages, which were not paid to him in a timely manner which later led to confrontations and heated arguments between the two.

The situation escalated over the period of time and the deceased allegedly began to publicly confront and pressurize Prasad for the payment.

The accused felt humiliated and angered by the altercations on account of which he along with his nephew hatched a plan to eliminate the victim.

On the pretext of settling the matter, Prasad fraudulently called up the deceased to a specific location and executed his plan by stabbing him to death.

Before succumbing to injuries, the deceased gave a dying declaration in the hospital, naming both the accused Lakshman Prasad and Murari, as the perpetrators of the attack.

Since then the accused had been untraceable and kept changing his locations frequently to evade arrest, the DCP mentioned.