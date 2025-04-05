BJP alleges Amanatullah moved SC to avoid exposure of Waqf Board corruption

After AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed by both Houses of Parliament, the Delhi BJP claimed the move was driven by fear of being exposed for corruption.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that following the change in government, Amanatullah Khan is no longer the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. Therefore, his challenge to the Waqf Bill in the Supreme Court is not on behalf of the Waqf Board but a personal initiative.

Advertisement

He added that the people of Delhi, including those from the Muslim community, are well aware of the extent of corruption that allegedly occurred in the Delhi Waqf Board during Khan’s tenure as chairman.

Advertisement

According to Kapoor, it is the fear of this corruption being exposed—and Khan’s alleged role in it—that prompted him to approach the Supreme Court.

Notably, in his petition, Khan contended that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines the minority community’s right to manage its religious and charitable institutions.