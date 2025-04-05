Healthy Liver, Happy Life: Expert empowers police families with vital health insights

In a significant stride towards promoting health awareness among police families, the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) organized a highly informative and impactful session titled ‘Healthy Liver, Healthy Life’ at the Adarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Renowned liver specialist and medical expert Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin delivered an insightful lecture during the session. Drawing from his extensive medical experience, Dr Sarin emphasized the liver’s critical role in maintaining overall well-being.

He educated the audience on liver-related conditions such as hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver failure, stressing the importance of early detection and preventive care.

Addressing the unique lifestyle challenges faced by police personnel, Dr Sarin underscored the need for a balanced diet, regular health check-ups, and effective stress management.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation, with attendees actively engaging in an interactive question and answer segment to seek guidance on protecting their own health and that of their families.