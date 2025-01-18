Chaudhary demands cancellation of Ojha’s candidature from Patparganj

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, former MLA and Congress nominee from Patparganj assembly segment Anil Chaudhary on Saturday wrote to the Returning Officer (RO) for cancellation of the nomination of AAP candidate Avadh Ojha.

In a letter to RO, he said, “Ojha’s name is not included in the final electoral roll and by shifting his vote allowed him to contest as candidate but denied the public to scrutinize the information provided by him.”

Advertisement

Moreover, as informed by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal through media, that Ojha had submitted a form 6 (for new registration) on January 26, however, he later submitted Form 8 (shifting of address) on January 7, after the deadline of January 6. This inconsistency raises doubts about the validity of his claims, the letter read.

Advertisement

Additionally, Chaudhary in the letter mentioned that since Ojha is a candidate nominated by a political party that has already kept another candidate in reserve, disqualifying him will not negatively impact the party or the election process.

“In light of the above, I request you to disqualify Avadh Ojha’s nomination to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process,” he said.

Earlier, the Congress candidate had slammed senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for contesting from Jangpura Assembly constituency instead of Patparganj seat, saying he “ran away” from the people’s court of the constituency as they won’t spare him in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“When Sisodia came back from jail, he said that we will go to the public’s court. I thought that he would go to the public court of Patparganj. But, he ran away from the court of the people of Patparganj,” Chaudhary remarked.