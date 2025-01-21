Cong’s ‘Mohabbat’ will trounce BJP’s hatred in Patparganj: Anil Chaudhary

Former Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Tuesday said the Congress’ “mohabbat” (love) will trounce BJP’s “nafrat” (hatred) in Patparganj constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

Chaudhary, who is also the Congress nominee from the Patparganj Assembly seat, asserted that this constituency which he had represented earlier, would see a direct contest between the Congress and BJP as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already accepted its defeat following its incumbent MLA and former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s decision to contest from Jangpura constituency.

Referring to Patparganj seat, he told The Statesman, “The truth is that AAP will lose this election. So, Sisodia, who is accused in the liquor policy case, ran away from the people’s court of the Patparganj constituency sensing that they won’t spare him in this election, and decided to contest from Jangpura seat.”

Notably, the AAP has fielded educationist Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the party from the said seat. Sisodia has represented this seat thrice.

Chaudhary alleged that there was no development in the constituency under Sisodia’s tenure as an MLA.

Taking a jibe at Ojha, the former Delhi Congress chief said, “He is here till 8th February (the date of counting of votes). After that he will leave this place and the work which he claims to be the master.”

Accusing the BJP of indulging in divisive politics, he said, “The contest in this Assembly seat is between Congress’ mohabbat (love) BJP’s nafrat (hatred). One can win people’s hearts through love as there is strength in it. You cannot win people’s love by dividing, intimidating or under the pressure of power.”

Exuding confidence in his win, Chaudhary said, “I can say with pride that I received the certificate of people’s love as I had won from this seat earlier. I have full faith that I will win from here.”

He also vowed that he will ensure development of the Patparganj, which has been “neglected” under Sisodia’s tenure besides welfare of the people.

Referring to the New Delhi Assembly seat, Chaudhary said Congress’ nominee Sandeep Dikshit will defeat AAP’s candidate and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming polls.

Asked about how many seats Congress will win, he said, “Kejriwal-led AAP will lose this election. Congress will form a government in Delhi.”