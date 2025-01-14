“Delhi got nothing except for pollution from AAP”: Congress’ Anil Chaudhary

Congress candidate from Patparganj constituency seat Anil Chaudhary slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that Delhi got nothing from AAP except for pollution.

“Delhi got nothing except for pollution from AAP. Today, children are suffocating from the pollution. Big schemes were announced but in ten years we have seen no difference between Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal…. the prediction of Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi losing the election on February 5 is right..” Chaudhary told ANI.

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal over his promises, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel said, “The promises made by Arvind Kejriwal, including free electricity, free water among others were a trap. Today, nothing new has happened in Delhi but the conditions have not even been maintained. The people want Congress back..”

Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading rumour that the Congress was with BJP.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was spreading the rumour that Congress was with Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) and BJP used to spread rumor that they were not attacking BJP. Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that if there is anyone standing with the people, it was Congress…” Dikshit said while speaking to ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader’s fight is to save his party, whereas the former Delhi Chief Minister’s fight is to “save the country.

“Kejriwal, while claiming that Rahul Gandhi “abused him a lot” added that he does not want to reply to his comments.

“Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country,” said the post by Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.