Vaishnaw flags off new Balurghat-Sealdah Exp

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off the new Balurghat Sealdah Express train through videoconferencing and said that the fund allocation of Indian Railways in West Bengal has been enhanced up to Rs 11,970 crore in the last nine years.

Over 61 projects were held up in the state due to lack of support, the minister said while addressing the gathering virtually from New Delhi after flagging off the train. The minister said, “The allocation for railways in the state has been brought to a record level. From 2004 to 2014, West Bengal got an average fund allocation of Rs 4,380 crore only.

Only promises were made and dreams were sold to the people by the previous governments.” “Now the fund allocation has gone up to Rs 11,970 crore for West Bengal,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the amount has gone up by three times. He said 61 projects of 1,408km have been held up in the state due to lack of support. He said that the railways is an important part of the development of eastern India.

“Today, Indian Railway wants to invest Rs 50,900 crore in West Bengal. It is possible only when the state government is ready. This can be possible if both (Centre and state governments) join hands. In West Bengal, 98 stations are being made world-class. This is a big number and Balurghat is one of them.

“In north Bengal, 26 stations were also included among the worldclass stations. Massive electrification is going on in West Bengal,” he said. “Earlier, only promises were made for the Kolkata Metro. Now, what didn’t happen in the last 40 years has been done in the last nineand-a-half years by the Modi government.

About 27km of Kolkata Metro was built in 40 years. And now 27 km has been built in the last nine-and-ahalf years,” he said. The new train, 13189- 13190 Balurghat-Sealdah Express, will run every day