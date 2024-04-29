BJP woman leader attacked

The Kasba mandal president of BJP’s South Kolkata organisational district, Saraswati Sarkar, was allegedly attacked and hit on her head by some miscreants on Saturday night. As per sources, the incident occurred in the course of a dispute over wall grafitti ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the area.

Former Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate Debashree Chowdhury staged a dharna in front of Kasba Police station demanding the arrest of the criminals involved in the attack. Meanwhile Union minister Smriti Irani spoke to Saraswati and the latter expressed her concern over law and order in the locality.

Saraswati Sarkar, the president of the Kolkata organizational district of the BJP, alleged that she and other party supporters were assaulted by Trinamul Congress workers. In protest, BJP supporters rallied vigorously at Anandapur Police Station. Debashree Chowdhury, the BJP candidate for South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency, participated in the protest. She wanted to meet with the officer-incharge but found he was not present.

