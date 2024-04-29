232 booths critical, 231 booths vulnerable in W Burdwan , 1,384 firearms deposited to police

The Election Commission of India has identified 232 booths as critical and 231 booths as vulnerable in West Burdwan district for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while so far 1,384 licensed firearms have been deposited throughout the district. The latest revised figures updated by the Election Commission of India identify 232 booths as critical and 231 booths as vulnerable out of the total 2,498 booths in West Burdwan district.

There are a total of nine assembly segments in West Burdwan district ~ Kulti, Barabani, Asansol North, Asansol South,Jamuria, Raniganj, Pandaveswar which falls under Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Durgapur East and Durgapur West which falls under Burdwan-Durgapur Lok sabha seat. The police observer and the general observer appointed by the ECI have been meeting the people from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. everyday at the meeting hall of the Circuit House. Against the total 1,600 arms licenses issued for the district, 1,384 licensed firearms have already been deposited with the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC). A total of 158 licensed arms are with security guards which are not required to be deposited with police. A list of 248 people have also been prepared by police throughout the district as possible trouble-makers on election day.

All these 248 people will be under the surveillance of the Election Commission, sources said. After the model code of conduct was enforced a total of 31,785 litres of liquor were seized jointly by the excise department and the police. So far thirteen numbers of illegal firearms and 56 rounds of cartridges have been seized. Notorious criminals who have warrants against them are also being arrested. The ECI observers have already visited the police nakabandi camp for vehicle frisking at Chowringhee More in Kulti at the Bengal-Jharkhand inter state border. On the day of polling on 13 May, the Bengal-Jharkhand border will remain sealed.

ECI sources said that even at the last moment before the polls next month, the security classification of polling booths can be changed depending on the situation. The CP of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) ,Sunil Kumar Choudhury and DM of West Burdwan district, S. Ponnamballam have already taken part in route marches in sensitive areas along with the central armed forces to restore confidence amongst the voters. In the next seven to ten days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to campaign in West Burdwan district.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has already campaigned in two meetings for Shatrughan Sinha and is also likely to campaign for Kirti Azad. Actor Mithun Chakraborty has already participated in roadshows for the BJP in Asansol.