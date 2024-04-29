TMC worker beaten to death in Baguiati

A Trinamul Congress party worker was beaten to death in the Baguiati area last night, sparking clashes in the area. At least 13 persons were detained in this connection. Tension prevailed in Baguiati after the death of the TMC worker as his relatives and local residents took to the streets demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants. The situation escalated into violence. The incident occurred in the Baguiati Arjunpur Paschimpara area. Local residents claimed that the conflict arose between two factions, one of them by the area’s councillor Debraj Chakraborty.

Last night, Sanjeev Das, also known as Potla, was sitting in a tea stall when suddenly members of the opposing faction attacked him. He was brutally assaulted with rods and bricks. Local residents rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. This sparked further chaos. The clash intensified between the two factions. At midnight, the police arrived to calm the situation. The disruption of electricity supply in the are led to renewed conflict. Later, police reinforcements were called to the scene.

The daughter of the deceased said: “My father has been attacked several times before. Cases have been filed multiple times, but no action has been taken. We went to Debraj Chakraborty for help, but nothing was done. No one helped us. The police came only after my father died. We demand strict punishment for the accused.” On the other hand, Debraj Chakraborty stated: “The police are investigating. I have known the family for many years. Whether this is a factional conflict or something else will be understood through investigation. Let the police conclude their investigation.” According to police, the victim, Sanjeev Das, was a history-sheeter with several cases against him.

